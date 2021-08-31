Family of woman whose HCSO arrest went viral to discuss case, next steps

HOUSTON – The family of 19-year-old Ester Gonzalez, who also identifies as Iris Calderon, will hold a news conference Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. to share an update on her case and announce the next steps in their efforts.

Footage of Gonzalez’s arrest at the hands of Harris County sheriff’s deputies went viral. Her family believes Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies used excessive force when arresting her on July 27 at a convenience store in the 12300 block of Eastex Freeway in east Harris County.

“It has taken us some time to gather true legal help for the Calderon family but we are happy to have put together such and exceptional team for the long road ahead,” FIEL executive director Cesar Espinosa said via a news release. “We look forward to working with the attorneys as well as the community to assure that Isis and her family get the justice they deserve.”

