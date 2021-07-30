‘Quite disturbing’: Family of woman seen in viral video with law enforcement demands transparency

Ester Gonzalez’s family and Ceasar Espinosa, executive director of FIEL, discussed the video which purports to show an interaction between Esther Gonzalez and deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

HOUSTON – The family of a woman seen in a viral video with law enforcement is asking for the Harris County sheriff for transparency and answers they deserve as to what led up to the arrest.

Ester Gonzalez’s family and Ceasar Espinosa, executive director of FIEL, discussed the video which purports to show an interaction between Gonzalez and deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Espinosa said Gonzalez, whose family identifies as Iris Calderon, said she was a former Daca recipient and because of a couple of challenges in her life, she was unable to renew her work permit as of January. He said she was in an altercation with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the family wants transparency into what led up to her arrest. Espinosa said as of Friday, they have no been able to see Iris, speak with her or know her condition.

He said Iris has suffered from mental health issues since the age of 16 and has been diagnosed previously with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Espinosa said because of the family’s immigration status and other complications, members have not been able to get her the help she needs. He said the family is concerned because they don’t know Iris’s state of mind.

”Images in the videos are quite disturbing,” Espinosa said.

He said the family feels officers used excessive use of force against Iris and wants to know what led up to her arrest and the altercation between officers. He said in the video, Isis was hit and kicked by an officer. Espinosa said Iris did not show up for her court hearing and fears she may be physically harmed.

He said so far, Iris is charged with not providing her identification, resisting arrest and potentially assaulting an officer.

