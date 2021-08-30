WANTED: Man charged with murder, accused of killing Houston woman who went missing while celebrating her birthday

Jordan Potts, 26, is accused in the death of Shawtyeria Waites.

An arrest warrant was issued for a man charged with murder in connection with the death of a Houston woman reported missing in late July, Houston police said.

Jordan Potts, 26, is accused in the death of Shawtyeria Waites, 21. Police are actively searching for Potts, whose whereabouts remain unknown.

Waites was last seen alive on July 25 at approximately 8 p.m. outside an apartment complex located in the 8900 block of Chimney Rock Road.

Earlier that night, she had been celebrating her birthday with two friends. While at a club, the women met a man, later identified as Potts, who invited them to his apartment complex in southwest Houston, Quanell X said during an Aug. 8 media briefing held with Waites’ parents.

Friends told Waites’ family that they dropped Waites off at the apartment complex before going to a nearby store to purchase makeup. When they returned to the complex, they could not find Waites or Potts.

The friends called Waites’ cell phone multiple times and at some point the calls began going directly to voicemail, Quanell X said.

Waites was reported missing on July 27 and the Houston Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit began investigating her disappearance.

On Aug. 13, investigators found evidence of foul play regarding Waites’ disappearance, and the case was assigned to the HPD Homicide Division. Homicide detectives determined Waites was killed inside Potts’ apartment, according to an HPD release. Waites’ body was placed in the trunk of Potts’ vehicle and transported from the location. On Friday, Aug. 27, police located Waites’ remains in Brookshire.

Formal identification is pending, though physical evidence indicated the remains are those of Waites, police said.

Originally from New Mexico, Waites relocated to Houston to attend school at Prairie View A&M University, Quanell X said.

Anyone with information in the case or knowledge of Potts’ whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Quanell X and Waites’ parents held a media briefing on Waites’ disappearance in early August. View the briefing in its entirety below.