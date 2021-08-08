Have you seen Shawtyeria? Family frantic to find woman who went missing on her birthday

HOUSTON, Texas – A young woman’s whereabouts remain unknown two weeks after she went missing on her twentieth birthday.

Shawtyeria Waites was last seen July 25 at approximately 8 a.m. outside an apartment complex located in the 8900 block of Chimney Rock Road. She was wearing a pink dress and pink sandals.

Friends told Waites’ family that they dropped Waites off at the apartment complex before going to a nearby store to buy makeup. When they returned to the complex, they could not find Waites. The trio had planned to celebrate Waites’ 20th birthday that night.

The friends called Waites’ cellphone multiple times. At some point, the calls began going directly to voicemail.

Waites is 5′9′' and weighs about 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Originally from New Mexico, Waites relocated to Houston to attend school at Prairie View A&M University. Waites’ family traveled from New Mexico to Houston to search for her. The family, joined by Quanell X, will hold a press conference at 4 p.m. Sunday to discuss Waites’ disappearance.

Anyone with information on Waites’ whereabouts is urged to call Houston Police Patrol at (713) 884-3131 or the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Division at (832) 394-1840.