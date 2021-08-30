Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Do you recognize them? 2 men wanted for questioning in fatal shooting outside southwest Houston home

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Tags: crime, Houston, local, HPD
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for two men wanted for questioning in a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday outside a southwest Houston home.

Robert Bichon, 22 and Marlon Garcia, 20, are persons of interest in the case.

At approximately 3:05 a.m., a 33 year-old man was shot to death outside a home located in the 12300 block of Hillcroft Avenue, according to the Houston Police Department.

Investigators with HPD’s Homicide Division said the man was shot after an argument and physical fight broke out during a gathering at the home.

Multiple witnesses reported hearing shots fired in the front yard following the physical altercation. The gunman fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information in this case or knowledge of Bichon and Garcia’s whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

About the Author:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team as a community associate producer in 2019. During her time in H-Town, she's covered everything from fancy Houston homes to tropical storms. Previously, she worked at Austin Monthly Magazine and KAGS TV, where she earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow award for her work as a digital producer.

