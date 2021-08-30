Do you recognize them? 2 men wanted for questioning in fatal shooting outside southwest Houston home

Robert Bichon, 22 and Marlon Garcia, 20, are persons of interest in the case.

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for two men wanted for questioning in a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday outside a southwest Houston home.

Robert Bichon, 22 and Marlon Garcia, 20, are persons of interest in the case.

At approximately 3:05 a.m., a 33 year-old man was shot to death outside a home located in the 12300 block of Hillcroft Avenue, according to the Houston Police Department.

Investigators with HPD’s Homicide Division said the man was shot after an argument and physical fight broke out during a gathering at the home.

Multiple witnesses reported hearing shots fired in the front yard following the physical altercation. The gunman fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information in this case or knowledge of Bichon and Garcia’s whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.