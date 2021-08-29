KPRC 2 news crew sees man to safety after he crashes into pole during Hurricane Ida

KPRC 2′s news crew in Louisiana assisted a man who got into an accident as Hurricane Ida barreled down on the state.

As the crew was maneuvering around some debris while driving through Metairie in Jefferson Parish they came across a man who had struck a pole just moments before.

The man told KPRC 2 reporters he had hit his head hard in the crash. Thankfully, another area resident driving by recognized the man and offered him a ride home. KPRC 2 reporters helped the man to the neighbor’s vehicle and saw him off to safety.

The National Weather Service Office in New Orleans warned that Ida’s wind speed remains extreme and urged residents not to venture out. The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission also told people to stay off the roads.

KPRC 2′s Hurricane Ida coverage:

These cameras show what it looks like as Hurricane Ida moves over Louisiana

Ad

The social media accounts we’re following for accurate, up-to-the-minute info on Hurricane Ida