Emergency crews in Houston preparing to help Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Ida

August 1, 2020. Edcouch, Texas. American Red Cross volunteer Pam Simone unloads water from Anheuser-Busch at a fire station that will be distributed to people affected by Hurricane Hanna, in Edcouch, TX on Saturday August 01, 2020. Photo by Scott Dalton/American Red Cross

HOUSTON – The Red Cross is sending supplies and is ready to help people in Louisiana who are preparing for Hurricane Ida.

Ida is now a Category 1 hurricane with 85 mph sustained winds. The storm will continue its northwest movement into the Central Gulf today.

The National Hurricane Center is predicting it will strengthen into an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, with top winds of 140 mph (225 kph) before making landfall along the Southeastern Louisiana coast on Sunday.

The Red Cross has already deployed hundred of volunteers, blankets, water, cots, comfort kits and other essential items people will need.

They also said they are working with emergency management partners and elected officials to see if they will open a shelter in the Southeast part of Texas for evacuees.

The organization says Texans can do their part by donating to the Red Cross. For more information, click here.

