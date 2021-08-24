Wings Over Houston Airshow: What you need to know about this year’s popular event taking place at Ellington Field

HOUSTON – One of Houston’s most anticipated events of the year is making a return to Ellington Field this October.

The Wings Over Houston Airshow will return Oct. 9-10 after a pause last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, a news release said.

Headlining this year’s airshow are the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the Canadian Forces Snowbirds.

The event will also feature additional performances by the 138th Fighter Wing-Tulsa Air National Guard, Lone Star Squadron, and TORA! TORA! TORA! among many more.

The Texas Eagles, an Eagles tribute band, will perform live on the close of the first day.

Tickets for the airshow are now available for purchase online, which includes a meet-and-greet with pilots and aircrew, free parking and shuttle service and access to several aviation displays.