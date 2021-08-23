Partly Cloudy icon
94º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Houston Zoo partnering with Texas breweries for after-hours event benefiting wildlife

Brew at the Zoo is back.

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: Local, Houston Zoo, Brew at the Zoo, Wildlife, Things To Do
Brew at the Zoo
Brew at the Zoo (Houston Zoo)

The Houston Zoo has partnered with Texas Breweries for an after-hours event to help save wildlife.

Brew at the Zoo, reserved for visitors 21 years and older, will be held Friday, Sept. 24 at the Houston Zoo.

The event features an all-Texas brew beer tasting from the following participating breweries: Saint Arnold Brewing Company, Karbach Brewing Co, 8th Wonder Brewery, Eureka Heights Brew Co., Spindletap Brewery, and No Label Brewery.

The event will also have live music, activities including a photo booth and live ice carving, and, of course, animal viewings.

Event tickets start at $35 for non-drinkers or designated drivers, and $45 for the Texas Beer Pass which includes a commemorative souvenir cup, and six 4-ounce beer samplings from any of the participating breweries.

Tickets are available for purchase online by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email