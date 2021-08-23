Houston Zoo partnering with Texas breweries for after-hours event benefiting wildlife

The Houston Zoo has partnered with Texas Breweries for an after-hours event to help save wildlife.

Brew at the Zoo, reserved for visitors 21 years and older, will be held Friday, Sept. 24 at the Houston Zoo.

The event features an all-Texas brew beer tasting from the following participating breweries: Saint Arnold Brewing Company, Karbach Brewing Co, 8th Wonder Brewery, Eureka Heights Brew Co., Spindletap Brewery, and No Label Brewery.

The event will also have live music, activities including a photo booth and live ice carving, and, of course, animal viewings.

Event tickets start at $35 for non-drinkers or designated drivers, and $45 for the Texas Beer Pass which includes a commemorative souvenir cup, and six 4-ounce beer samplings from any of the participating breweries.

Tickets are available for purchase online by clicking here.