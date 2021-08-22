This Texas hotel’s exquisite eatery was named one of the nation’s best hotel restaurants

A Texas hotel’s exquisite eatery was named one of the country’s best hotel restaurants.This information comes courtesy of Fodor’s Travel, a longstanding travel publisher well-known for its informative guidebooks and lists. The publisher recently released its selection for the best hotel restaurants in the country.

Hotel Emma’s flagship restaurant Supper was the only Texas establishment featured on the prestigious list. Commanded by Chef John Brand, the farm-to-table bistro features a refined American menu “guided by flavor, what’s in season, and what feels good in the center of a table shared by friends,” the restaurant’s website reads.

The popular San Antonio restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert. Supper is typically open on holidays and offers special menu items.

Fodor’s editors took particular care to applaud the hotel for employing a full-time culinary concierge that calls guests in advance of their arrival to map out their culinary itinerary.

Hotel Emma is the centerpiece of San Antonio’s Historic Pearl District, which was built on the site of the famed Pearl Brewing Company, a brewery established in 1883 in Downtown San Antonio.

Now home to 23 independently owned restaurants and the Culinary Institute of America’s (CIA) third campus, the Historic Pearl District functions as the nexus of the Alamo City’s culinary scene and features a robust itinerary of food-focused events.

Hotel Emma was built from the bones of the brewery’s 19th-century brewhouse. The hotel’s namesake, Emma Koehler kept the brewery afloat through Prohibition after her husband, brewery president Otto Koehler was fatally shot by his alleged mistress, San Antonio Magazine detailed in a piece on her.

“Hotels are no longer just for tourists, but a true gathering place for everyone,” Bill Petrella, CEO and General Manager at Hotel Emma, told Fodor’s. “While the definition of luxury has changed, travelers are seeking new, fresh and authentic experiences and are interested in learning about the local culture and getting a feel for the cuisine, people and sense of place.”

These are the 11 best hotel restaurants in the country, according to Fodor's Travel:

