LIST: These Houston-area hotels are ranked among the top 100 best places to stay in Texas

Multiple Houston-area hotels were ranked among the best places to stay in Texas. This information comes courtesy of Yelp, the crowd-sourced review website we’ve all turned to for recommendations at one point or another.

Yelp mined its data to determine which Lone Star State hotels were most associated with vacations and getaways then ranked the accommodations based on the total volume and ratings of reviews, among other factors. The final product -- a handy list of the 100 top Texas hotels perfect for a staycation, weekend getaway or summer sojourn.

At No. 5 on the list, downtown Houston’s Marriott Marquis Houston is the area’s highest ranked hotel. Close behind at No. 6, Hotel ZaZa Memorial City is the second-highest ranked hotel on the list.

Other Houston-area businesses that appear among the top 25 include The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston (No.17), Hilton Americas-Houston (No.19), and Hotel ZaZa Museum District (No.22).

“Whether you’re looking for your next great beach vacation, a weekend staycation in your city or an off-the-grid campout under the stars, there’s something for everyone on this year’s list,” Brenae Leary, Yelp’s Senior Communications Manager, said in a statement.

Here are the top 100 best places to stay in Texas, according to Yelp:

