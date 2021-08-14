LIST: These Houston-area hotels are ranked among the top 100 best places to stay in Texas

Multiple Houston-area hotels were ranked among the best places to stay in Texas. This information comes courtesy of Yelp, the crowd-sourced review website we’ve all turned to for recommendations at one point or another.
Yelp mined its data to determine which Lone Star State hotels were most associated with vacations and getaways then ranked the accommodations based on the total volume and ratings of reviews, among other factors. The final product -- a handy list of the 100 top Texas hotels perfect for a staycation, weekend getaway or summer sojourn.
At No. 5 on the list, downtown Houston’s Marriott Marquis Houston is the area’s highest ranked hotel. Close behind at No. 6, Hotel ZaZa Memorial City is the second-highest ranked hotel on the list.
Other Houston-area businesses that appear among the top 25 include The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston (No.17), Hilton Americas-Houston (No.19), and Hotel ZaZa Museum District (No.22).
“Whether you’re looking for your next great beach vacation, a weekend staycation in your city or an off-the-grid campout under the stars, there’s something for everyone on this year’s list,” Brenae Leary, Yelp’s Senior Communications Manager, said in a statement.
Here are the top 100 best places to stay in Texas, according to Yelp:
- Fairmont Austin - Austin, TX
- Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa - San Antonio, TX
- JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa - San Antonio, TX
- Archer Hotel Austin - Austin, TX
- Marriott Marquis Houston - Houston, TX
- Hotel ZaZa Memorial City - Houston, TX
- JW Marriott Austin - Austin, TX
- El Cosmico - Marfa, TX
- Drury Plaza Hotel Riverwalk - San Antonio - San Antonio, TX
- The St. Anthony, a Luxury Collection Hotel, San Antonio - San Antonio, TX
- Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa - Cedar Creek, TX
- Lone Star Court - Austin, TX
- Omni Dallas Hotel - Dallas, TX
- Renaissance Austin Hotel - Austin, TX
- Dallas/Plano Marriott at Legacy Town Center - Plano, TX
- Hotel Valencia Riverwalk - San Antonio, TX
- The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston - Houston, TX
- Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt - Austin, TX
- Hilton Americas-Houston - Houston, TX
- W Austin - Austin, TX
- The Joule - Dallas - Dallas, TX
- Hotel ZaZa Museum District - Houston, TX
- Mystic Quarry Resort - Canyon Lake, TX
- Hotel San José - Austin, TX
- Hotel ZaZa Dallas - Dallas, TX
- La Cantera Resort & Spa - San Antonio, TX
- Hotel Emma - San Antonio, TX
- Warwick Melrose Hotel - Dallas, TX
- The Driskill - Austin, TX
- Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas - Irving, TX
- Embassy Suites by Hilton Houston Energy Corridor - Houston, TX
- Hotel Havana - San Antonio, TX
- Lorenzo Hotel - Dallas, TX
- The Tremont House, A Wyndham Grand Hotel - Galveston, TX
- Hotel Contessa - San Antonio, TX
- Zilker Vacations - Austin, TX
- The Ruby Hotel & Bar - Round Rock, TX
- Heywood Hotel - Austin, TX
- Diamond Beach Vacation Rentals - Galveston, TX
- JW Marriott Houston Downtown - Houston, TX
- Park Lane Guest House - Austin, TX
- Austin Motel - Austin, TX
- Omni Las Colinas Hotel - Irving, TX
- Great Wolf Lodge - Grapevine, TX
- Hotel ICON, Autograph Collection - Houston, TX
- Port Royal Ocean Resort & Conference Center - Port Aransas, TX
- Wyndham Garden Hotel & Woodward Conference Center - Austin, TX
- Thompson Dallas - Dallas, TX
- Wildcatter Ranch Resort - Graham, TX
- The Houstonian Hotel, Club, & Spa - Houston, TX
- Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa - Austin, TX
- Cinnamon Shore - Port Aransas, TX
- Hotel Granduca Austin - Austin, TX
- The Westin Riverwalk, San Antonio - San Antonio, TX
- Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel - Plano, TX
- Lakeway Resort and Spa - Lakeway, TX
- South Congress Hotel - Austin, TX
- Menger Hotel - San Antonio, TX
- The Westin at The Woodlands - The Woodlands, TX
- Four Seasons Hotel Houston - Houston, TX
- The Emily Morgan San Antonio - a DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel - San Antonio, TX
- The Lumen - Dallas, TX
- Hotel Saint Cecilia - Austin, TX
- Hilton Arlington - Arlington, TX
- Kimber Modern - Austin, TX
- San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter - San Antonio, TX
- Le Méridien Dallas by the Galleria - Dallas, TX
- Hyatt Residence Club San Antonio, Wild Oak Ranch - San Antonio, TX
- The Range Vintage Trailer Resort - Ennis, TX
- The Galvestonian - Galveston, TX
- Amelia’s Landing Hotel - Port Aransas, TX
- The Exotic Resort Zoo & Safari Cabins - Johnson City, TX
- Montesino - Wimberley, TX
- Mokara Hotel and Spa - San Antonio, TX
- Son’s Blue River Camp - Kingsbury, TX
- Texican Court - Irving, TX
- Hotel Indigo San Antonio-Riverwalk - San Antonio, TX
- Casa Del Mar Beachfront Suites - Galveston, TX
- Splashway Waterpark & Campgrounds - Sheridan, TX
- Ocean Village Hotel - Surfside Beach, TX
- Gastehaus Schmidt Reservation Service - Fredericksburg, TX
- Drury Inn & Suites San Antonio Near La Cantera Parkway - San Antonio, TX
- Gage Hotel - Marathon, TX
- SpringHill Suites Houston NASA -Webster - Webster, TX
- Dallas Marriott Downtown - Dallas, TX
- Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center - Grapevine, TX
- Holiday Inn San Antonio-Riverwalk - San Antonio, TX
- Omni Austin Hotel Downtown - Austin, TX
- Omni La Mansion del Rio - San Antonio, TX
- Sheraton Gunter Hotel San Antonio - San Antonio, TX
- Living Waters On Lake Travis - Spicewood, TX
- Lighthouse Hill Ranch - Johnson City, TX
- La Quinta by Wyndham San Antonio Riverwalk - San Antonio, TX
- Magnolia Dallas Downtown - Dallas, TX
- Omni Fort Worth Hotel - Fort Worth, TX
- Gaidos Seaside Inn - Galveston, TX
- Royal Sonesta Houston Galleria - Houston, TX
- Magnolia Hotel Houston, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel - Houston, TX
See Yelp’s list here.