HISD to offer virtual learning option for students too young to get COVID vaccine who have a compromised immune system

HOUSTON – Houston Independent School District, the largest school district in Texas, announced Thursday that it will now offer a virtual learning option for students who are too young to be vaccinated who have a compromised immune system.

The news comes one week after the school board unanimously approved superintendent Millard House II’s mask mandate for the 2021-2022 school year.

“As part of my commitment to keeping our students and staff safe, I would like to update you on a new measure that I will be implementing. In addition to providing our quarantined students with the opportunity to participate in temporary virtual instruction, I have decided to launch a virtual academy for some of our most vulnerable students,” according to a statement released by HISD.

The virtual learning academy will begin Monday, Aug. 30. The academy will be taught by central staff so that campus teachers can focus on in-person students, according to House.

“For our students too young to be vaccinated (age 11 and under) and with a compromised immune system, the district will be providing the option of participating in virtual instruction for the fall semester beginning Monday, August 30. While the State will not provide funding for this instruction, the district will leverage ESSER relief funds to cover the costs. The virtual academy will be taught by dedicated central staff so that campus teachers can focus on instructing students who are participating in person,” House said.

House added that the district will use ESSER relief funds to cover the cost of virtual learning for eligible students.

Parents of eligible students will need to submit an online form and medical documentation to their campuses by Wednesday, Aug. 25.

For more information about HISD’s virtual academy, visit the district’s website.