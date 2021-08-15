HPD: Man fatally shot outside his northeast Houston home

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division asked for the public’s assistance identifying the gunman who fatally shot a man outside his home in northeast Houston.

The incident occurred Friday, July 30 at approximately 7:10 p.m. outside the victim’s home, located in the 7900 block of Matson Street, according to the Houston Police Department.

Surveillance video of the incident release by the Houston Police Department shows the suspect vehicle, a red four-door Chevrolet sedan, drive by the victim’s house prior to his arrival. When the victim returned to his home and parked in his driveway, the red Chevrolet stopped outside the home. A passenger in the Chevrolet exited the car armed with an assault rifle and fired multiple rounds into the victim’s vehicle, striking the victim. Then, the gunman, a thin Black man dressed in black clothing, got back into the passenger seat of the Chevrolet and fled the scene.

Paramedics responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased, according to the Houston Police Department.

The case remains under investigation by the Houston Police Department. Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls made directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.