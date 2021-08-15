Over 50 passengers rescued from party boat crash in Lake Conroe, officials say

Boat Overturns in Water with More Than 50 Passengers

HOUSTON – Authorities are responding to a boat accident Saturday night in Lake Conroe, according to Conroe Police Department.

The incident was reported after 8 p.m. at 20 Regency Point in Montgomery.

Officials said a party boat with over 50 people aboard was caught in bad weather and then flipped over. The majority of the people on the boat ended in the water.

One person needed CPR while three others were transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition, according to investigators.

Officials said they believe everyone has been accounted for, according to Montgomery County Constable’s Office.

No official word on what caused the incident or who owns the boat.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.