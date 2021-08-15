Partly Cloudy icon
1 man fatally shot, another critically injured in apparent carjacking at N Houston gas station, police say

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

HOUSTON – One man was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting at a north Houston gas station overnight, Houston police said.

At approximately 1 a.m. Sunday morning, officers with the Houston Police Department were dispatched to a Texaco gas station located at 9602 Jensen Drive in reference to reports of shooting.

When officers arrived on scene they found two men who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The other had been shot twice in the back and was transferred to an area hospital in critical but stable condition, police said.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a carjacking. A preliminary investigation determined the men had pulled into the Texaco gas station to fill their tank when an unknown gunman in a grey pickup truck drove up beside them and began shooting at them.

When officers arrived on scene, the victims’ vehicle, a Grey Dodge Durango with black rims, was gone.

The case remains under investigation by the Houston Police Department. The investigation is in its early stages and at last check, officers at the scene were working to gain access to the gas station’s surveillance footage.

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team as a community associate producer in 2019. During her time in H-Town, she's covered everything from fancy Houston homes to tropical storms. Previously, she worked at Austin Monthly Magazine and KAGS TV, where she earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow award for her work as a digital producer.

