GRAPHIC: HPD releases videos of deadly officer-involved shooting at NW Houston motel from July 18

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department released graphic body camera footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting from July 18 on its YouTube channel on Friday.

The shooting happened at the Palace Inn Motel located at 3421 Antoine Drive.

The first video, entitled “HPD Critical Incident - 2021-07-18 at 3421 Antoine,” shows a person lying on the ground who looks to be deceased. The video also shows a man with a gun firing several shots outside of the motel room towards the parking lot.

The YouTube video posted by HPD shows the fatal shooting of a suspect. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.

Houston police said around 11:10 p.m., they were called to the motel because a man, later identified as 35-year-old Irvin Peterson, was threatening to kill people and responding officers.

While officers were headed to the scene, they said Peterson shot and killed a woman and a man and injured two other men.

When officers arrived, police said Peterson started immediately firing at them from the second-floor balcony. Police said three HPD officers returned fire.

Moments later, police said officers approached the balcony and found Peterson deceased near the doorway of the motel room.

An autopsy by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences will determine whether Peterson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound or if he was struck by the responding officers’ gunfire.

The three HPD officers who discharged their weapons were not injured in this incident. Officers B. Karlsen, B. Real, and J. Eakins are all assigned to the North Patrol Division. Officer Karlsen was sworn in as an HPD officer in May 2019, Officer Real in December 2019 and Officer Eakins in November 2020.

The case is currently being investigated by the HPD Special Investigations Unit, HPD Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.