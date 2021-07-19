Suspected gunman, 2 others killed in shooting at motel in northwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Police said a suspected gunman, man and woman are dead after a shooting at a motel in northwest Houston Sunday.

Officers said the shooting happened at the Palace Inn located at 3421 Antoine around 11:05 p.m. According to officers, two other people were shot during the incident.

Police said they received a call from a person they believe to be the suspect who said he had weapons and he was going to harm or shoot someone.

“This is what ensued-- He murdered two people on the second-floor balcony. Does not appear this was domestic violence or that he knew the victims. The suspect shot them prior to officers arriving on the scene,” Matt Slinkard with the Houston Police Department said after officers watched the surveillance video.

When officers arrived, police said the suspect started firing from the second-floor balcony at their patrol cars. Three officers returned fire and at some point, police said the suspect went down. Police said when officers went to the second floor, they found the two victims.

Investigators said two others in the parking lot were injured when the suspect started firing over the balcony.

Police said the suspect is a 35-year-old man. Officers are unsure if the suspect was killed in the exchange of gunfire with police or if he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

