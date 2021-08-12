WATCH LIVE: Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee to call for emergency federal action on COVID-19

HOUSTON – Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, a Democrat representing the 18th Congressional District of Texas, is calling upon the federal government -- citing the Presidential Emergency Declaration on COVID-19 -- to intervene immediately with resources to help combat COVID-19 in Texas.

Lee said she is appalled by the actions of Gov. Greg Abbott for “blocking school districts from taking basic COVID-19 protection measures to protect children and staff.”

Lee is calling on the federal government to intervene.

KPRC 2 will carry the news conference in the video player above.