Gov. Greg Abbott takes action to mitigate rise in COVID-19 cases in Texas. Here’s what you should know

AUSTIN – As COVID-19 cases spike in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that he is taking action to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Here are the following actions the governor announced for the state:

The Texas Department of State Health Services will utilize staffing agencies to provide medical personnel from out-of-state to Texas health care facilities to assist in COVID-19 operations.

Abbott has asked the Texas Hospital Association to request hospitals to voluntarily postpone elective medical procedures in order to increase hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients.

Abbott will direct the Texas Division of Emergency Management and DSHS to open additional COVID-19 antibody infusion centers in communities across the state. These centers are expected to treat COVID-19 patients who do not need hospitalization with therapeutic drugs that can prevent their condition from worsening and requiring hospital care, according to a release. Per the governor, the centers will also help increase bed capacity in hospitals so that resources are available for the most ill patients. Lubbock’s existing fusion center will expand its capacity this week and DSHS will launch five new centers throughout Texas, starting with San Antonio on Tuesday.

Abbott will also direct TDEM and DSHS to increase vaccination availability across Texas and continue to encourage residents to get vaccinated. (Click here to find a provider near you.)

“The State of Texas is taking action to combat the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and ensure that our hospitals and communities have the resources and support they need to mitigate the virus,” Abbott said. “Texans can help bolster our efforts by getting vaccinated against COVID-19. The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, and it is our best defense against this virus. Texans can visit covidvaccine.texas.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near them.”