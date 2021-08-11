Gov. Abbott, DSHS to deploy over 2,500 medical personnel to help hospitals battle rise in COVID-19 cases

AUSTIN – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the Texas Department of State Health Services will deploy more than 2,500 medical personnel to help hospitals battle the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The deployment will increase the help hospitals need to care for the growing number of COVID-19 patients across the state. The announcement is part of the governor’s plan to take action to mitigate the rise in cases in Texas.

According to a release, this first deployment of personnel will be fully funded by the state through Sept. 30.

“The State of Texas is taking action to ensure that our hospitals are properly staffed and supported in the fight against COVID-19,” Abbott said. “Texans can help bolster the state’s efforts to combat the virus by getting vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, and it is our best defense against the virus.”