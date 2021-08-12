GRAPHIC VIDEOS: Houston police release body camera footage from deadly officer-involved shooting in southeast Houston in July

A still from Houston Police Department-released video from the officer-involved shooting in July that left a man dead.

HOUSTON – For the second time this month, Houston police have released body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting.

This one, which happened on July 14, is from southeast Houston.

RELATED: Prostitution ring suspect killed in officer-involved shooting on Gulf Freeway, HPD says

The YouTube videos posted by HPD show police fatally shooting a suspect. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.

See the full playlist from this incident here.

Investigators said Houston police were conducting a prostitution and human trafficking investigation near the Gulf Freeway at Monroe when they spotted a man, identified as in the videos as David Salinas, who was possibly engaging in soliciting prostitution.

Ad

Officers said when they tried to pull Salinas over, he fled the scene.

After a short police chase, officers said Salinas crashed his vehicle while making a U-turn under the Gulf Freeway.

In their efforts to get the suspect to exit the vehicle, officers tried to get Salinas to show his hands, but according to Houston Police Assistant Chief Belinda Null and the officers in the video, Salinas continued to reach for something in the vehicle.

After several attempts to detain the suspect, police said two HPD officers discharged their weapons, shooting Salinas.

Salinas was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators said after searching Salinas’ vehicle, they found a gun on the floorboard where the suspect was sitting.