2 juveniles charged in southeast Houston gym shooting that left 62-year-old woman dead

HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against two juvenile suspects arrested in the fatal shooting of a woman at a southeast Houston gym in mid-June.

Houston police said the two juvenile suspects have been referred to Harris County Juvenile Probation authorities on charges of murder in the death of Elsa Mikeska, 62, who died at the scene.

The shooting happened in the 10500 block of Fuqua Street about 4:50 a.m. on June 17.

Houston police said Mikeska parked her vehicle in a gym parking lot at the above address when the suspects (a driver and two passengers) parked their SUV near her and two of them exited their vehicle.

As Mikeska walked toward the gym entrance, police said the suspects appeared to call out to her. Mikeska, realizing they were attempting to rob her, then ran towards the gym. One of the suspects fired one time, striking Mikeska who collapsed near the gym entrance. The suspects then got back into their SUV and fled the scene southbound on Beamer Road.

Initially, the suspects were described only as possibly Hispanic males in their early 20s. The vehicle was described as a white Chevrolet SUV. Surveillance video was released to the public on June 17.

Additionally, approximately one hour prior to this incident, police said an aggravated robbery was reported at 10100 Freehill Street. The robbery victim described suspects matching those in the fatal shooting of Mikeska. According to the victim, the suspects attempted to steal her vehicle, but were unsuccessful because it was inoperable. The same suspects, in addition to a third juvenile suspect, were also referred to Harris County Juvneile Probation authorities on charges of aggravated robbery for their roles in the robbery incident.