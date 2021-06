A woman is dead after she was shot in from of a gym in southeast Houston.

The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. in front of the Life Fit Personal Fitness Studio on Fuqua Street near Beamer Road, authorities said.

Investigators are still working to learn more information, but KPRC 2 confirmed that the woman was carrying a purse and a large water bottle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story.