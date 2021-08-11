‘Critical staffing shortages’ reported at Montgomery County hospitals

Plans to bring more nurses to help stranded hospital

MONTGOMERY COUNTY – Montgomery County commissioners approved up to $9 million on Tuesday to pay 130 nurses to help staff hospitals overflowing with patients.

County Judge Mark Keough and his staff recently toured St Luke’s, Memorial Hermann and Houston Methodist in The Woodlands.

“We walked down the halls and I’m not exaggerating, I saw people in beds in the hospitals with oxygen,” the judge said in an interview on Tuesday.

“Hospitals have had to convert waiting rooms into patient rooms,” he later wrote on Facebook. “Ninety patients in an ER designed for 20.”

Houston Methodist sent KPRC 2 photos of patients in hallways inside its campus in The Woodlands.

“What you’re seeing in the hallways is due to hospital capacity issues,” the hospital’s spokesperson said.

Baylor St. Luke’s shut down its 24/7 Emergency room in Conroe to shift personnel to its larger campus in The Woodlands “in response to capacity and critical staffing shortages.”

Judge Keough said administrators at several hospitals told him staffing was an issue, and on Tuesday, the county approved a plan to hire 130 nurses “for the next eight weeks” at a cost “not to exceed $9 million.”

Judge Keough said every COVID patient in an ICU in Montgomery County is unvaccinated, along with 91% of non-ICU COVID patients.

Just over 49% of eligible Montgomery County residents have received at least one vaccine shot, the lowest percentage in the Greater Houston region.

“You can go anywhere,” the judge said, “you can go to CVS, you can go to Walmart, they have all the vaccinations that you need.”