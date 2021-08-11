St. Luke’s Health in Conroe temporarily closes ER due to increased COVID-19 hospitalizations, staffing shortage

CONROE, Texas – St. Luke’s Health announced Tuesday that its emergency room in Conroe will be temporarily closed due to an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and a critical staffing shortage.

“The safety of our patients, visitors and employees is always our highest priority. We continue to monitor and manage the increase in hospitalizations of COVID-19 related patients, as we have witnessed for several weeks. As cases rapidly rise throughout the St. Luke’s Health system, we continue to assess the need to make necessary adjustments throughout our facilities, which will best allow us to care for patients,” the statement read, in part.

Officials said the emergency room in Conroe will move all of its urgent hospital operations into the main emergency department located in The Woodlands.

St. Luke’s Health has made the following adjustments in regards to the growing number of COVID-19 hospitalizations:

We continue to monitor and manage the increase in hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients and non-COVID-19 patients.

Assigned designated points of care to ensure that we triage and treat patient needs and allocate hospital staff and resource availability appropriately on a daily basis.

We have closed St. Luke’s Health Emergency Room–Conroe and have moved all care to The Woodlands Hospital to accommodate the current increase in hospitalizations.

We are performing urgent and emergent cases as deemed clinically necessary by our physicians, and are reviewing all other procedures on a case-by-case basis

“We strongly urge everyone to get vaccinated and follow masking and social distancing guidelines as we continue to monitor and manage the increase in hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients and non-COVID-19 patients,” the statement continued.