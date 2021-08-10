Kendra Scott one of eight Texas women named on Richest Self-Made Women list

Designer Kendra Scott attends the 9th annual ACM Honors at The Ryman Auditorium on September 1, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jewelry designer Kendra Scott is one eight Texas business women on Forbes’ Richest Self-Made Women 2021.

Credit: Kendra Scott

Listed as the 35th richest female in America, Kendra Scott, of Austin, started her business out of a spare bedroom in 2002 after she couldn’t find affordable colored gemstones. The business now has over 100 stores with her jewelry sold at retailers across the country. Since her business’ growth, Scott has appeared in numerous business and fashion magazines and was even a guest shark on Shark Tank where she invested $100,000 in a Missouri City teen’s sauce business.

According to Forbes, private equity firm Berkshire Partners’ 2016 investment in the company valued it at $1 billion. Her majority stake in the company gives her a net worth of $800 million with her company having $360 million in annual sales.

In February 2021, the company announced that Kendra Scott would be stepping down as CEO, but would continue to be actively working with the company as executive chairwoman.

Also on the list:

Whitney Wolfe Herd - CEO and co-founder of the dating app Bumble.

Thai Lee - CEO of IT company SHI International

Robyn Jones - vice chairmen and co-founder of Goosehead Insurance

April Anthony - founder of Encompass Health Home and Hospice

Lisa Su - CEO of semiconductor firm Advanced Micro Devices

Kathleen Hildreth - co-founder of aviation-maintenance company M1 Support Services

Gwynne Shotwell - President and COO of SpaceX

You can see a full list of Forbes’ Richest Self-Made Women 2021 here.