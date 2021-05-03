This Missouri City Teen CEO has captured the attention of Kendra Scott, Beyoncé & Chamillionaire

HOUSTON – 17-year-old Tyla-Simone Crayton started her business from her home kitchen, and now her sauce is sold in over 21 cities around the country.

The CEO of Sienna Sauce shared her secret to success after she landed a very famous investor following her appearance on Shark Tank.

Kendra Scott is not the only celebrity helping out Crayton’s company, because, on Juneteenth, Beyoncé announced that all proceeds from her single “Black Parade” would benefit dozens of Black-owned businesses, including Sienna Sauce.

Grammy-award-winning rapper Chamillionaire decided to invest in her business after Crayton set up a campaign on the crowdfunding platform Republic.

The High School Senior started experimenting with her own sauce recipes at age 8, and since 2019, her business is bringing in over six figures.

Tyla-Simone Crayton packing her sauce (Tyla-Simone Crayton)