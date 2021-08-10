Child injured in apartment fire in northeast Harris County, officials say

HOUSTON – A child was rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in northeast Harris County, officials said.

Officials said the fire happened at the Graham Apartments located at 250 Uvalde Rd.

According to firefighters, crews arrived and found two people, a child and another person, trapped inside the apartment with smoke pouring out.

Firefighters said the victims were leaning out of a bedroom window.

Officials said they were able to quickly put up a ladder and get the child and the other person to safety. Firefighters said luckily, the child is expected to be okay.

Authorities believe a couch in the apartment caught fire but they’re not sure how. Arson is investigating the incident.