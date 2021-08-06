Oh, baby! Meet the Houston Zoo’s newest bundle of joy, a tiny, no-name lemur

The Houston Zoo recently welcomed it’s newest bundle of joy -- an adorable, no name lemur.

Born Monday to experienced mom, Cairrean, the ring-tailed lemur weighed just three ounces at birth. On average, male ring-tailed lemurs weigh about six pounds, according to the Smithsonian. The little lemur will cling to its mother’s chest for several weeks before moving to her back.

Mom and baby are on display in the zoo’s lemur habitat early each morning. During the day, mom and baby retire to bond off-view in their night house. The zoo lemur habitat is located in the Wortham World of Primates in the center of the zoo. View a map of the zoo here.

Ring-tailed lemurs hail from southwest Madagascar and spend about 60 percent of their time in trees, according to the Smithsonian. All ring-tailed lemurs’ tails have thirteen alternating black and white stripes - hence, their name.

Last week, the zoo welcomed four critically endangered turtles. The adorable painted terrapin turtles are among the 25 most endangered turtle species in the world, according to the zoo.

The Houston Zoo is located in Hermann Park at 6200 Hermann Park Drive. For more information, visit houstonzoo.org.

