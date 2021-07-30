Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

‘You’re so pretty. I’m gonna name you Emma’: Baby alligator fished out of Fulshear swimming pool

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Emma the alligator
Emma the alligator (Fulshear Police Department)

HOUSTON – Video shared on the Fulshear Police Department Facebook page shows police officers working to remove a baby alligator last Friday from a swimming pool.

Officers used hooks to grab the animal which started alligator whimpering when it was pulled from the water, its snout pinned shut by the officer’s hands.

“You’re so pretty,” one of the officers can be heard saying as he walks toward a patrol vehicle. “I’m gonna name you Emma.”

Officers released this hilarious statement about the incident:

“Body Camera Footage Released:

Your officers recently received a call in regard to a Criminal Trespass in the Fulbrook on Fulshear Creek neighborhood. An unknown suspect had entered a homeowner’s backyard and decided to go for a swim in their hot tub. Officers Chavez and Landry quickly made the scene and observed the suspect swimming naked without regard to the owners wishes. The suspect resisted at first but was soon arrested and later released without further incident.”

Posted by Fulshear Police on Thursday, July 29, 2021

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, social media news and local crime.

