‘You’re so pretty. I’m gonna name you Emma’: Baby alligator fished out of Fulshear swimming pool

HOUSTON – Video shared on the Fulshear Police Department Facebook page shows police officers working to remove a baby alligator last Friday from a swimming pool.

Officers used hooks to grab the animal which started alligator whimpering when it was pulled from the water, its snout pinned shut by the officer’s hands.

“You’re so pretty,” one of the officers can be heard saying as he walks toward a patrol vehicle. “I’m gonna name you Emma.”

Officers released this hilarious statement about the incident:

“Body Camera Footage Released:

Your officers recently received a call in regard to a Criminal Trespass in the Fulbrook on Fulshear Creek neighborhood. An unknown suspect had entered a homeowner’s backyard and decided to go for a swim in their hot tub. Officers Chavez and Landry quickly made the scene and observed the suspect swimming naked without regard to the owners wishes. The suspect resisted at first but was soon arrested and later released without further incident.”

Ad