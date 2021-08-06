Driver steals car at gunpoint, crashes into pool in northwest Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s deputies said they are looking for a person who led them on a pursuit before crashing into a family’s fence and landing in their pool Friday.

Deputies said the crash happened just after 3:15 a.m. on Walters Road and Briarchase Drive in northwest Harris County.

According to investigators, the suspect held a woman at gunpoint and stole her Honda CR-V while at a gas station.

“The woman said when she was sitting in her car at the original carjacking, she looks up and there’s a gun pointed right at her head inches away from her face, so she was definitely scared for her life,” KW Cote with HCSO said.

Cote said the woman was not hurt during the incident, but she is still shaken up.

Deputies said the suspect then drove by as they were getting the woman’s statement. Authorities said the suspect led them on a brief chase before the suspect crashed into the pool.

Deputies said a passenger was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Deputies said they had to get in the pool to save the passenger. That passenger has since been detained.

A significant amount of damage has been done to the family’s fence. The driver fled the scene but deputies believe the person is hiding in the neighborhood.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.