Do you have Panera’s at-home chicken tortilla soup in your fridge? Read this before you eat it.

HOUSTON – If you were thinking about eating that Panera Bread at-home chicken soup in your fridge, hold on.

Before you reach for the spoon, you should know that McKinney-based Blount Fine Foods is recalling “approximately 6,384 pounds of chicken tortilla soup products that may be contaminated with extraneous material, specifically pieces of gray nitrile glove.”

According to the USDA, the soup in question was produced on July 1 and the label contains the following information: 16-oz. – Plastic containers of “Panera BREAD at HOME Chicken Tortilla Soup” with lot code 070121-1V and “Use By 09/09/2021” on the label.

The soups were shipped to locations in Florida, Texas, Arizona and Georgia.

Blount Fine Foods was notified of the contaminated soup after receiving several calls from consumers who claim they found pieces of the glove in the soup, the USDA said.

There have not been any confirmed cases of severe reactions to these contaminated products, according to the USDA those who are concerned should contact a health care provider.

If you have one of these soups, the USDA says you should not eat it. Instead, throw it away or return it to the store where you purchased it.

