Splashtown to reopen Thursday after chemical leak closed Spring facility for weeks

HOUSTON – Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring said it will reopen on Thursday after a chemical leak that affected more than 100 people in mid-July that closed the facility for weeks.

The park said it has concluded its investigation into the July 17 vapor release of pool-sanitizing chemicals.

The park released this statement on Wednesday:

“With the assistance of external industry experts, the park has determined that the vapor release, which occurred in a small outdoor pool of the park and quickly dissipated, was caused by the improper installation of a component of the water filtration system by a third-party service company. As part of a full assessment, the park team, working with the external experts and Harris County public health officials, completed a comprehensive inspection of the entire park to further ensure a safe and fun guest experience.

‘The safety and well-being of our guests and team members is always our number one priority. We have determined that the vapor release involved a low-level mixture of the pool-sanitizing chemicals which was discharged from the bottom of the pool through the water filtration system. The vapor was well below any reportable quantity, and we are grateful that those impacted by this incident received any necessary treatment and were released from the hospital the same day,’ said Six Flags Vice President of Safety Jason Freeman. ‘In conjunction with industry experts, we are confident that we have identified the issue and have taken the necessary steps to prevent a recurrence, and we are excited to safely welcome guests and team members back to the park.’

Automatic refunds have been offered to all single-day ticket holders who purchased tickets for days the park was closed. Additionally, season pass holders and members will receive additional appreciation benefits due to the temporary closure.”

The park said it will reopen at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday.