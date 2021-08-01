Despite selling tickets online, Splashtown remains closed after chemical leak

HOUSTON – Many families were disappointed Saturday when they arrived at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown, but the park remained closed after a chemical leak sent dozens of people to the hospital a few weeks ago.

Visitors told KPRC 2 that they were upset because the website was not updated and they were able to purchase tickets online. Some said they drove a few hours to Splashtown and planned on spending the day at the park.

Kelly Broussard said she came to Splashtown from Beaumont with a group of 17 to celebrate her son’s fifteenth birthday, totaling over $600 in entry fees. Since the park is closed, she had to scramble to find other plans.

Clarissa Mitchell traveled from Lufkin to attend the water park. She said she had no idea the park had been shut down.

Ad

“You all need to update your website and stop taking people’s money. If you’re not ready to be open then keep a close, if it’s not safe, and just be honest,” she said.

Splashtown has been closed since July 17 when officials evacuated the park because of a chemical leak. More than 80 people were treated for injuries, and 31 were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

KPRC 2 reached out to Splashtown park officials to figure on when the park may open. We have not heard back at the time.