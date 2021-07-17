At least 29 being decontaminated after chemical leak at Splashtown in Spring, officials say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

Several fire crews are responding Saturday to a chemical leak at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring, according to Spring Fire Department.

Crews are providing emergency care for dozens of people who have been affected. At least 29 people are ongoing decontamination, according to Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office.

HCFMO hazmat is on the scene working to identify the cause of the incident.

Officials asked residents to be please avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.