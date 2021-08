HOUSTON – Police are investigating after they said a man was shot by his neighbor in Sugar Land Sunday night.

Police said the shooting happened in the Riverpark neighborhood at a home located in the 5700 block of Silas Creek around 9:30 p.m.

According to the victim’s family, he had to undergo surgery for a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Investigators said no arrests have been made. The shooting is still under investigation, police said.