LIVESTREAM LINK: Watch U.S. Gymnasts compete Sunday before the sun comes up in Houston

Before the sun rises in Houston Sunday, Team USA gymnasts will be competing in the Olympics for individual medals in women’s vault and uneven bars and men’s floor exercise and pommel.
Men’s events will be replayed during daytime Olympic coverage on KPRC 2 and women’s will be shown in primetime Sunday night.
Those who want to witness the competition live can watch by logging in with their cable credentials to this LIVESTREAM which begins at 3 a.m. Houston time.
The listed order of events, expected start times, and gymnasts competing at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo can be found below.
The Americans to watch are All-Around gold medalist Suni Lee as well as Jade Carey and McKayla Skinner.
Men’s Floor Exercise - 3:00 a.m. CDT
Russian Olympic Committee - Nikita Nagornyy
Spain - Rayderley Zapata
USA - Yul Moldauer
Israel - Artem Dolgopyat
South Korea - Kim Han-Sol
South Korea - Ryu Sung-Hyun
China - Xiao Ruoteng
Kazakhstan - Milad Karimi
Women’s Vault - 3:45 a.m. CDT
USA - MyKayla Skinner
MEXICO - Alexa Moreno
BRAZIL - Rebeca Andrade
USA - Jade Carey
SOUTH KOREA - Yeo Seo-jeong
CANADA - Shallon Olsen
RUSSIAN OLYMPIC COMMITTEE - Angelina Melnikova
RUSSIAN OLYMPIC COMMITTEE - Liliia Akhaimova
Men’s Pommel Horse - 4:44 a.m. CDT
Great Britain - Max Whitlock
USA - Alec Yoder
China - Sun Wei
Republican Olympic Committee - David Belyavskiy
Chinese Taipei - Lee Chih Kai
Japan - Kaya Kazuma
Ireland - Rhys McClenaghan
Japan - Kameyama Kohei
Women’s Uneven Bars - 5:27 a.m. CDT
USA - Sunisa Lee
France - Mélanie de Jesus dos Santos
Belgium - Nina Derwael
Russian Olympic Committee - Anastasia Ilyankova
Russian Olympic Committee - Angelina Melnikova
China - Fan Yilin
China - Lu Yufei
Germany - Elisabeth Seitz
Olympic competition continues Sunday on KPRC 2 starting at 7:30 a.m. To watch on a phone or computer using your cable credentials, here is the LINK.