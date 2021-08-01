LIVESTREAM LINK: Watch U.S. Gymnasts compete Sunday before the sun comes up in Houston

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 29: (L-R) Jade Carey of Team United States, Sunisa Lee of Team United States, Nina Derwael of Team Belgium, Angelina Melnikova of Team ROC, Rebeca Andrade of Team Brazil and Vladislava Urazova of Team ROC pose for a photo after the Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Before the sun rises in Houston Sunday, Team USA gymnasts will be competing in the Olympics for individual medals in women’s vault and uneven bars and men’s floor exercise and pommel.

Men’s events will be replayed during daytime Olympic coverage on KPRC 2 and women’s will be shown in primetime Sunday night.

Those who want to witness the competition live can watch by logging in with their cable credentials to this LIVESTREAM which begins at 3 a.m. Houston time.

The listed order of events, expected start times, and gymnasts competing at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo can be found below.

The Americans to watch are All-Around gold medalist Suni Lee as well as Jade Carey and McKayla Skinner.

Men’s Floor Exercise - 3:00 a.m. CDT

Russian Olympic Committee - Nikita Nagornyy

Spain - Rayderley Zapata

Ad

USA - Yul Moldauer

Israel - Artem Dolgopyat

South Korea - Kim Han-Sol

South Korea - Ryu Sung-Hyun

China - Xiao Ruoteng

Kazakhstan - Milad Karimi

Women’s Vault - 3:45 a.m. CDT

USA - MyKayla Skinner

MEXICO - Alexa Moreno

BRAZIL - Rebeca Andrade

USA - Jade Carey

SOUTH KOREA - Yeo Seo-jeong

CANADA - Shallon Olsen

RUSSIAN OLYMPIC COMMITTEE - Angelina Melnikova

RUSSIAN OLYMPIC COMMITTEE - Liliia Akhaimova

Men’s Pommel Horse - 4:44 a.m. CDT

Great Britain - Max Whitlock

USA - Alec Yoder

China - Sun Wei

Republican Olympic Committee - David Belyavskiy

Chinese Taipei - Lee Chih Kai

Japan - Kaya Kazuma

Ireland - Rhys McClenaghan

Japan - Kameyama Kohei

Women’s Uneven Bars - 5:27 a.m. CDT

USA - Sunisa Lee

France - Mélanie de Jesus dos Santos

Belgium - Nina Derwael

Russian Olympic Committee - Anastasia Ilyankova

Russian Olympic Committee - Angelina Melnikova

Ad

China - Fan Yilin

China - Lu Yufei

Germany - Elisabeth Seitz

Olympic competition continues Sunday on KPRC 2 starting at 7:30 a.m. To watch on a phone or computer using your cable credentials, here is the LINK.