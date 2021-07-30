MUG SHOT: Man charged in fatal hit-and-run of pedestrian returned to scene hours after crash, police say

HOUSTON – A man is now charged in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 44-year-old man who was walking in a crosswalk in west Houston on Thursday.

Walter Dewayne Petties, 21, is charged with failure to stop and render aid.

Houston police said the victim was crossing the street in a crosswalk when he was struck by a gray Honda Accord traveling westbound around 8:30 p.m. The driver of the Honda, later identified as Petties, did not stop to render assistance, but pulled into a nearby driveway, called 911 then fled the scene on foot, police said in a news release about the arrest and charge. The victim died at the scene.

Police said Petties returned to the scene approximately two hours later with family members. He was taken into custody and subsequently charged for his alleged role in the crash.