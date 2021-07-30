Man says he was grazed by bullet, shot at 10 times in road rage incident in east Houston

Man says he was grazed by bullet in road rage incident in east Houston

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is investigating the apparent road rage incident on the city’s eastside on Wednesday night.

Danzel Washington said he was near the East Loop Freeway near Clinton when an unidentified man began shooting in his direction.

“I believe I need to get more in tune with God. It’s a life-changing experience,” said Washington.

Washington said his Toyota Camry was shot at 10 times with one of the bullets hit his headrest and grazed him in the shoulder. He said is unsure what caused the suspect to become upset but said it started when the man pulled up in front of him at a stop sign and exited his vehicle.

“I saw his gun and him getting out the car,” Washington said.” Once I saw his gun I left, I fled, I hit the median and kept ongoing.”

According to Washington, the suspect followed in his car and shot out his vehicle’s back window before ramming into him and forcing his vehicle to stall out.

Washington said the suspect once again approached his car with a gun pointed at him.

“That’s when I’m not sure if his gun jammed or if he just ran out of bullets,” said Washington.

Washington claims the suspect quickly sped off. He said he was driving a 2009 blue Chevy Impala with no rims.

Houston police are asking anyone with information on the suspect or his vehicle to contact their department.