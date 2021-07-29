Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Authorities identify the 2 victims killed in LyondellBasell chemical leak in La Porte

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Jacob Rascon, Anchor/Reporter

HOUSTON – The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences has identified the two people who were killed in the LyondellBasell chemical leak at its La Porte facility on Tuesday.

Shawn Andrew Kuhleman and Dustin “Dusty” Don Day were the contractors who died.

Day’s wife told KPRC 2 her husband was an Army veteran.

Dozens of employees were also injured after 100,000 pounds of acetic acid was released.

KPRC 2 is working to learn more about those who died or were injured and will bring more details as information is made available.

