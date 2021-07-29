Authorities identify the 2 victims killed in LyondellBasell chemical leak in La Porte

HOUSTON – The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences has identified the two people who were killed in the LyondellBasell chemical leak at its La Porte facility on Tuesday.

Shawn Andrew Kuhleman and Dustin “Dusty” Don Day were the contractors who died.

Day’s wife told KPRC 2 her husband was an Army veteran.

Dozens of employees were also injured after 100,000 pounds of acetic acid was released.

