LyondellBasell hit with first lawsuit following deadly chemical leak at La Porte facility

LA PORTE, Texas – The first lawsuit has been filed against LyondellBasell following the chemical leak at the La Porte facility that left two dead and dozens injured.

According to a news release, the lawsuit was filed by attorney Kurt Arnold for a worker who was injured in the incident.

“The lawsuit names several defendants in addition to LyondellBasell, and it alleges that negligence and gross negligence on behalf of the defendants contributed to the mass casualty incident,” according to the release.

RELATED: What is acetic acid? LyondellBasell says that’s the substance involved in a deadly incident at its La Porte facility

Ad

Arnold said industrial accidents such as plant explosions or chemical leaks cause “some of the most horrific industrial injuries we encounter, and they are often exacerbated by injuries workers sustain while trying to flee to safety.”

By filing the lawsuit, Arnold said it will allow the law firm to conduct its own investigation into what led to the deadly incident. This will help prevent similar incidents from happening in the future, Arnold said.

READ MORE: LyondellBasell: What we know about the company, its presence in the Houston area

In the release, it says that Arnold’s law firm has “represented workers injured in mass casualty events at LlyondellBassell facilities in the past, including the 2019 Houston Refinery Explosion.”

Ad

Following the incident, LyondellBasell released a statement that said, in part:

“We are saddened to confirm two contractors were fatally injured in this incident. Five contractors and a LyondellBasell employee were transported to local hospitals for treatment. Our thoughts and prayers go out to these individuals and their families.”

Authorities have since confirmed that 30 employees were hospitalized as a result of the incident.