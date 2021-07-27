With Simone Biles’ Olympic status in question, when will Team USA gymnastics compete next?

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 27: Jordan Chiles, Simone Biles, Grace McCallum and Sunisa Lee of Team United States react on the podium after winning the silver medal during the Women's Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

After Simone Biles’ shocking and unexpected departure from the team gymnastics competition in Tokyo, it is unknown if she’ll be well enough to compete in the much-anticipated individual events.

Competition in the women’s individual events begins Thursday at the Ariake Gymnastics Center.

Below you’ll see the schedule for both women’s and men’s gymnastics at the Games. The women without Simone competing landed a silver in team competition. Team USA men came in fifth in team competition Monday.

Here is the schedule for Olympic gymnastics for the rest of this week:

All times below are when events are occurring LIVE in central time. Competition will be broadcast in primetime each evening.

WEDNESDAY, July 28

5:15 a.m. - Men’s Individual All Around Events

THURSDAY, July 29

5:50 a.m. - Women’s Individual All Around Events

Ad

SUNDAY, August 1

3:00 a.m. - Men’s Floor Exercise Final

3:45 a.m. - Women’s Vault Final

4:44 a.m. - Men’s Pommel Horse Final

5:27 a.m. - Women’s Uneven Bars Final

MONDAY, August 2

3:00 a.m. - Men’s Rings Final

3:45 a.m. - Women’s Floor Exercise Final

4:54 a.m. - Men’s Vault Final

TUESDAY, August 3

3:00 a.m. - Men’s Parallel Bars Final

3:53 a.m. - Women’s Balance Beam Final

4:42 a.m. - Men’s High Bar Final

For more Olympic stories, schedules, and results, bookmark Click2Houston.com/Olympics.