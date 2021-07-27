With Simone Biles’ Olympic status in question, when will Team USA gymnastics compete next?

After Simone Biles’ shocking and unexpected departure from the team gymnastics competition in Tokyo, it is unknown if she’ll be well enough to compete in the much-anticipated individual events.
Competition in the women’s individual events begins Thursday at the Ariake Gymnastics Center.
Below you’ll see the schedule for both women’s and men’s gymnastics at the Games. The women without Simone competing landed a silver in team competition. Team USA men came in fifth in team competition Monday.
Here is the schedule for Olympic gymnastics for the rest of this week:
All times below are when events are occurring LIVE in central time. Competition will be broadcast in primetime each evening.
WEDNESDAY, July 28
5:15 a.m. - Men’s Individual All Around Events
THURSDAY, July 29
5:50 a.m. - Women’s Individual All Around Events
SUNDAY, August 1
3:00 a.m. - Men’s Floor Exercise Final
3:45 a.m. - Women’s Vault Final
4:44 a.m. - Men’s Pommel Horse Final
5:27 a.m. - Women’s Uneven Bars Final
MONDAY, August 2
3:00 a.m. - Men’s Rings Final
3:45 a.m. - Women’s Floor Exercise Final
4:54 a.m. - Men’s Vault Final
TUESDAY, August 3
3:00 a.m. - Men’s Parallel Bars Final
3:53 a.m. - Women’s Balance Beam Final
4:42 a.m. - Men’s High Bar Final
For more Olympic stories, schedules, and results, bookmark Click2Houston.com/Olympics.