2 dead after Ferrari driver loses control, crashes into other vehicle on Westheimer, police say

HOUSTON – Two people are dead after the driver of a Ferrari lost control and crashed into another vehicle Monday morning.

Houston police responded to reports of a crash in the 5600 block of Westheimer Road around 8:55 a.m.

Police said a 44-year-old driver of a white Ferrari was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control and crashed into a black Hyundai Elantra.

The driver of the Elantra, a 57-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Ferrari was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he later died.