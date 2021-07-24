Sheriff: 2 men arrested after stealing several firearms, leading deputies on chase

Two men were arrested after stealing several possessions and leading deputies on a chase, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday July 21, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a location near Lake Front Circle Street in The Woodlands in reference to several reports of burglary to a motor vehicle.

When an officer with the Shenandoah Police Department arrived in the area to assist, he witnessed a silver Chevrolet Tahoe with a broken window exit a Luby’s restaurant parking lot at a high rate of speed, according to a MCSO release.

The officer began following the vehicle. MCSO deputies soon joined the officer on Lake Woodlands Drive and attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle failed to pull over and deputies began a pursuit, according to the release.

When the pursuit continued into Harris County, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office deployed vehicle spikes that punctured the suspect vehicle’s tires and brought the vehicle to a stop. Two suspects fled the vehicle on foot and were later found by a Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable K-9 and a Harris County Constable K-9.

Investigators recovered several stolen possessions including five firearms, a lower rifle receiver and other personal property.

The suspects, identified as Christopher Thomas and Cameron Bullen, were arrested and transported to the Montgomery County Jail. The pair were charged with Burglary to a Motor Vehicle, Theft of a Firearm, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm, according to the release.

“This collaborative effort is an example of excellence in communication and the strategic deployment of resources between multiple surrounding law enforcement agencies,” Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson said in a release. “We would like to thank the Montgomery County Pct 3 Constables Office, Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Shenandoah Police Department, DPS and Harris County Constable Pct 4 for their assistance in the apprehension of these suspects.”