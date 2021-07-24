HFD: Firefighter hurt while battling warehouse fire in west Houston

HOUSTON – A firefighter was injured Friday while battling a warehouse fire in west Houston, officials said.

According to Houston Fire Department, crews responded to the fire around 5 p.m. on the 9000 Block of Ruland.

Investigators said the initial call noted that a car was on fire at the AA Self and Boat Storage. But when crews arrived, 16 units were on fire.

Investigators said 10 of them are most likely a total loss.

Multiple crews are fighting the flames.

Officials said the firefighter that was hurt suffered minor injuries. It is unclear how the firefighter was injured.

