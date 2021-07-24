Clear icon
89º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

HFD: Firefighter hurt while battling warehouse fire in west Houston

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

Re'Chelle Turner, KPRC 2 reporter

Tags: Houston Fire Department, warehouse fire, Houston, west Houston, local
Firefighter hurt while battling warehouse fire in Spring Branch
Firefighter hurt while battling warehouse fire in Spring Branch

HOUSTON – A firefighter was injured Friday while battling a warehouse fire in west Houston, officials said.

According to Houston Fire Department, crews responded to the fire around 5 p.m. on the 9000 Block of Ruland.

Investigators said the initial call noted that a car was on fire at the AA Self and Boat Storage. But when crews arrived, 16 units were on fire.

Investigators said 10 of them are most likely a total loss.

Multiple crews are fighting the flames.

Officials said the firefighter that was hurt suffered minor injuries. It is unclear how the firefighter was injured.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

email