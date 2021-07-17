3 times Mayor Turner was the coolest mayor this week

Mayor Sylvester Turner freestyles, dances to Southside by lil Keke for 713 Day in Houston

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner never shies away from a moment to remind the world that Houston is in his blood.

While supporting the return of a number of local events this week, Turner was seen dancing, freestyling and profiling across the city.

On Tuesday, also known as 713 Day in Houston, Turner dropped a freestyle to the impromptu diss verse at Houstonopoly.

Here’s what he said:

I wanted you to chill But you ain’t keep it real You talk about the fo-fo’s But we’ll show you the door.

Turner was also captured doing the ‘SouthSide,” a popular local dance where you wave your hands side to side while doing a little dip the opposite way to the beat.

The 1997 H-town anthem is by Lil’ Keke of Screwed Up Click.

On Friday, the mayor’s office released a photo of Turner as Spiderman to promote Comicpalooza, which is happening this weekend at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

He also took the moment to encourage Houstonians to get vaccinated.

“As we laugh and enjoy this monumental event. We want to remind everyone, vaccinations save lives and protect fellow Houstonians! So make sure to #takeyourbestshot,” he wrote on Instagram.

Turner was first elected mayor in 2015 and re-elected in December 2019. The Houston native is from Acres Homes and still lives in the northwest neighborhood.

He was senior class president and valedictorian at Klein High School and graduated from the University of Houston before obtaining a J.D. degree from Harvard Law School.