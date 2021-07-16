Have you seen them? PHOTOS: Capital murder suspects caught on camera, officials say

A compilation of photos shared by Houston police of suspects in the murder of a man in southwest Houston in June 2021.

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division have released new photos in an effort to identify and find the suspects responsible for a man’s murder in southwest Houston in early June.

The killing happened on June 8 at 8:25 p.m. in the 9700 block of Stella Link Road.

During the incident, video surveillance captured the suspect’s vehicle -- a white 4-door Dodge pickup -- pull into the parking lot. The driver remained in the pickup while two men exited and approached the victim who was sitting in their vehicle. The suspects opened fire, striking the victim multiple times. The victim fell out of the vehicle onto the ground. One suspect robbed the victim and the other suspect stole various items from the victim’s vehicle. All three suspects fled the location and the victim died from shooting injuries.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

Image released by Houston police of the suspects wanted in a 2021 murder in southwest Houston. (Houston Police Department)

