Man shot, killed outside gas station in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a man was fatally shot outside of a gas station in southwest Houston Tuesday.

Officers said the shooting happened around 8:25 p.m. at 9715 Stella Link Rd.

Authorities said they responded to a shooting at a gas station and found the victim unresponsive in the parking lot. Investigators said Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

According to investigators, the victim was getting gas for his vehicle when he was approached by men who shot him multiple times. The suspects then fled the scene in a white truck of unknown make and model, police said.

The three suspects were described only as two black males and one unknown individual.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.