Suspect accused of fatally shooting his child’s mother in west Houston caught, authorities say

HOUSTON – A murder suspect that authorities said was out on bond with multiple violent crimes has been caught.

Zacchaeus Gaston, 27, was arrested on Thursday at 12:40 a.m., authorities said. Gaston was charged with murder and aggravated assault. A warrant that was issued for his arrest states he fatally shot his child’s mother, Layla Steele, 24, July 1 as she held their son.

Steele died protecting her son Zeus, who turned one the day of the shooting. Zeus was struck in the leg by a bullet but is expected to recover with the help of a leg cast. Court documents state Layla and her mother were on the phone moments before the shooting.

Two witnesses at the apartment complex off Westpark Drive in west Houston told investigators they heard arguing and saw the couple fighting over a backpack. One witness said they heard Gaston say “see what you finna make me do” before pulling a black pistol on Layla as she held their child.

Another witness told investigators they saw Gaston shoot Layla in the torso once, in which she fell to the ground covering her son. That witness says Gaston stood over Layla and fired four to five more times. The witness said they saw Gaston hitting the victim in the head and yelled for him to stop. That’s when the witness said Gaston ran off, leaving the backpack and his ID behind.

Gaston was wearing an ankle monitor the day of the shooting but cut the device off, according to Spurgeon Kennedy, Co-Interim Director of Harris County Pretrial Services.

Harris County Pretrial Services is the agency that monitored Gaston’s GPS device. Gaston was ordered to wear an ankle monitor on Dec. 5, 2020, as a condition of his bond related to an aggravated assault charge.

Prosecutors filed motions requesting Gaston be denied an ankle monitor in the future, be prohibited from contacting Layla’s family, and not be allowed to own or be around a firearm.

Gaston is expected to appear in court Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.