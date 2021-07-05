Family holds birthday celebration for 1-year-old boy injured in shooting

HOUSTON – Family and friends gathered Sunday to celebrate Baby Zeus’ first birthday while also honoring his mother Layla Steele, who died protecting him.

“We just trying to celebrate his first birthday because his mom already had it planned,” said Steele’s sister Jazmen Coulibaly.

Houston police said Steele was allegedly shot four times by her estranged boyfriend Zaccheaus Gaston.

“She died protecting him. She covered him. She got on top of him to shelter him,” said Steele’s mother Shirley.

Loved ones brought toys and sang happy birthday to baby Zeus but also took a moment to hold a balloon release for his mother.

“We always going to remind him when we celebrate his birthday, we are celebrating his mom,” said Coulibaly.

The family plans to hold a memorial service for Steele in about two weeks but said they’re also focused on justice for Layla.

Shirley Steele said she wants Gaston off the streets and behind bars. Police are still searching for Gaston, who was already out on seven felony bonds for crimes like aggravated assault, Indecent exposure to a child and evading arrest.

“I want justice; and Harris county, I blame you for letting that boy out on seven felony charges,” Steele said.